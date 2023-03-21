Crystal Palace Hiring Roy Hodgson Is Depressing And Short-Term

Despite sitting a full five places above the relegation zone and with ten realistically winnable games remaining, Crystal Palace decided it had seen enough. Yet to win a game in 2023 and having lost its last four matches manager Patrick Vieira was fired. A bold appointment when he was hired two…



