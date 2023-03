Silicon Valley Bank Nikolas Liepins/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Silicon Valley Bank made loans worth $219 million to insiders as its troubles built, per Bloomberg. The record high loans in the final months of 2022 were triple the amount of the quarter before. California-based SVP was closed…



#siliconvalleybank #svp #svb #ubs #departmentofjustice #federalreserve