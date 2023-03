Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R) administration is moving to prohibit classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity for all grades. Driving the news: The proposal expands last year's Parental Rights in Education Act — dubbed "Don't Say Gay" by critics and doesn't require…



#florida #rondesantis #desantis #orlandosentinel #disney #disneyworld #boardofeducation #selenesanfelice