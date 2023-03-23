This is the ‘Worst Officiating’ Call that Led the Dallas Mavericks to File a Formal Protest With the NBA

A bizarre turn of events occurred in Thursday night’s game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors, leading to Mavericks owner Mark Cuban calling it the “worst officiating non-call mistake.” Late in the third quarter of the contest, fans became confused when the referees gave…



#dallasmavericks #goldenstatewarriors #mavericks #markcuban #lateinthirdquarter #dallas #goldenstate #nba #stadium #mavs