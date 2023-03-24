Rishi Sunak’s Brexit deal for Northern Ireland formally signed off with EU

Rishi Sunak’s Brexit deal for Northern Ireland has been formally signed off at a meeting in London, after a Conservative rebellion against the deal failed this week. James Cleverly, the foreign secretary, adopted the new arrangements for Northern Ireland at a meeting with the European Commission…

