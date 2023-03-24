California ends some water limits after storms ease drought

DUNNIGAN, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom ended some of the state’s water restrictions on Friday because a winter of relentless rain and snow has replenished the state’s reservoirs and eased fears of a shortage after three years of severe drought. Most of California is no longer in drought,…



#gavinnewsom #usdroughtmonitor #klamathriver #oregon #southerncalifornia #coloradoriver #newsom #sacramento #lopezlake #centralcoast