‘Heartbreaking’: President Biden Weighs In On ‘Devastating’ Tornado Deaths in Mississippi

President Joe Biden released a statement on the Mississippi tornadoes that have left more than 20 dead. “Jill and I are praying for those who have lost loved ones in the devastating tornadoes in Mississippi and for those whose loved ones are missing,” Biden wrote in the statement, released on…



#mississippi #tatereeves #sensrogerwicker #cyndihydesmith #benniethompson #fema #deannecriswell #bidenweighs #mediaite