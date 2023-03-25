Daniel Radcliffe and Girlfriend Erin Darke Expecting Their First Child

Daniel Radcliffe and longtime girlfriend Erin Darke are expecting their first child together. A representative for the Harry Potter actor told The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday that Darke is pregnant. The pair met on the set of the 2013 film Kill Your Darlings, in which Radcliffe portrayed famed…



#danielradcliffe #erindarke #harrypotter #hollywoodreporter #killyourdarlings #allenginsberg #lostcity #sandrabullock #channingtatum