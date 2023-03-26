Benjamin Netanyahu has fired his defence minister, a day after Yoav Gallant called for a halt to the planned overhaul of Israel’s judiciary that has divided the country.Full Article
Israeli PM Netanyahu fires defence minister who criticised planned judicial overhaul
