Investing.com -- Chinese internet firm Inc (NASDAQ: ) on Monday canceled a planned livestream for the launch of its artificial intelligence-driven ChatGPT rival “Ernie bot,” opting instead for closed-door meetings, which saw its Hong Kong shares tumble. The search engine firm said in a statement…



#incnasdaq #ernie #hongkong #baidu #openai #robinli #tencentholdingsltd #huawei #microsoftcorporation