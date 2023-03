The UK government has dropped its plans to produce a non-fungible token for sale through the Royal Mint, just under a year after it first announced the project. In response to a question from the Conservative MP Harriett Baldwin, the Treasury’s economic secretary, Andrew Griffith, confirmed the…



#royalmint #harriettbaldwin #treasury #andrewgriffith #hmtreasury #tulipsiddiq #conservatives #nft #mint #rishisunak