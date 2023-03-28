Biden Torn Apart By Conservatives for Joking About Ice Cream Before Addressing Nashville Shooting: ‘Absolutely Ridiculous’
Published
President Joe Biden was accused by conservative critics of being tone-deaf for using his first public appearance since the Nashville school shooting to make jokey, lighthearted comments instead of immediately addressing the massacre. Three children and three adults were killed at The Covenant…
#nashville #covenantschool #jillbiden #eastroom #sba #isabellaguzman #natalieking #jenisicecream #sandrasmith #johnroberts