One of Breath of the Wild’s best features is coming back in a big way. In a new preview of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, producer Eiji Aonuma shows off 10 minutes of gameplay from the eagerly anticipated (to put it lightly) sequel to 2017’s hit. The video dips into a little bit of…



#breathofwild #eijiaonuma #tears #ultrahand #kingdom #zelda #tearsofkingdom #newtearsofkingdom #taylorhatmaker