Crypto-friendly banks mismanaged traditional risks, FDIC head tells Senate hearing

The United States Senate Banking Committee held a hearing on March 28 regarding the regulatory response to recent bank failures. Officials from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), Federal Reserve and Treasury testified. FDIC chair Martin Gruenberg spoke about the causes of the…



#fdic #federalreserve #treasury #martingruenberg #siliconvalleybank #signaturebank #silvergatebank #ftx #silvergatebanks #svb