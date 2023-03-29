Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks Set to Host Academy of Country Music Awards

Country music legends Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks are set to host the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards. The iconic duo will front the event that will take place on May 11 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. PT at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. The awards will stream live and…



