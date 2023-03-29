Is $30K Next For BTC Following the Most Recent Recovery? (Bitcoin Price Analysis)
Published
Bitcoin’s price has been consolidating following the recent recovery. While the market structure has shifted bullish in the short term, there is still a key level for the price to take out to begin a new bull market. Technical Analysis By: Edris The Daily Chart: On the daily chart, it can be seen…
#technicalanalysis #edrisdailychart #rsi #analysis #cftc #binance #binancedaily #bitcoinpriceanalysis #cryptopotato