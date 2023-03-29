Emile Mosseri to Score Donald Glover’s Upcoming ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ Amazon Series

Emile Mosseri is slated to score the new Amazon original series “Mr. and Mrs. Smith,” created by Donald Glover, Hiro Murai and Francesca Sloane. The new show — which is based on Doug Liman’s 2005 film of the same title (scored by John Powell) — will star Glover himself, opposite Maya Erskine,…



#emilemosseri #amazon #donaldglover #hiromurai #francescasloane #dougliman #johnpowell #mayaerskine #parkerposey #wagnermoura