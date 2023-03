Gwyneth Paltrow trial riddled with "embarrassing" mistakes by legal teams

Gwyneth Paltrow's ski collision court case has been littered with "embarrassing" mistakes and moments, according to legal experts reviewing the trial. Paltrow has been sued by retired optometrist Terry Sanderson who alleges the actress caused him severe injuries when she skied into the back of him…



#gwynethpaltrow #paltrow #terrysanderson #deervalleyresort #parkcity #utah #sanderson #kristinvanorman #vanorman #sherifedmondeldabe