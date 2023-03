LeBron James was in a forgiving mood on Wednesday night. Not for the Chicago Bulls, who the Los Angeles Lakers rolled over 121-110, but for teammate Austin Reaves. The NBA's all-time points-scoring record-holder was referencing an old tweet from Reaves, that trolled James for not having a…



#lebronjames #chicagobulls #losangeleslakers #austinreaves #nba #reaves #kobebryant #antijames #kobe #bullson