Warren Buffett's Life Lessons, From His First Stock Purchase At 11 To Why He Buys Companies Now, Not Stocks

Legendary investor Warren Buffett bought his first stock when he was 11 years old, and was fascinated with the stock market from an early age. What Happened: The Berkshire Hathaway Inc CEO bought three shares of Cities Service preferred at the age of 11. The legendary investor told Charlie Rose in…



#warrenbuffett #berkshirehathawayinc #citiesservice #charlierose #intelligentinvestor #benjamingraham #charliemunger #berkshirehathaway #buffett #omaha