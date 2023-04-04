'El Chapo' ally extradited to the U.S. to face international drug trafficking and firearms charges

WASHINGTON — A top member of the powerful Mexican drug cartel formerly led by notorious kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán is facing international drug trafficking and firearms charges after being extradited to the U.S., the Justice Department said on Tuesday. Describing Jorge Ivan Gastelum Avila…



#mexican #justicedepartment #sinaloa #mexico #gastelum #choloivan #usdistrictcourt #guzman #colorado