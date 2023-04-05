A Nike Executive Had a Vision No One Else Saw. Now He's Being Portrayed on the Big Screen by Matt Damon in 'Air'

Before Michael Jordan and his signature Air Jordan shoes were soaring to record-breaking heights (on the court and off), a little-known salesman named Sonny Vaccaro helped create one of the most influential sports marketing deals in history — and helped turn Nike into the shoe behemoth that it is…



#michaeljordan #airjordan #sonnyvaccaro #nike #oxfordclub #vaccaro #chicagobulls #persportsillustrated #jordan #frontofficesports