Lil Baby’s ‘Low Down’ Shoots Into Top 10 on Hot Rap Songs Chart Thanks to March Madness Bump

Thanks to the Kansas State Wildcats’ men’s basketball team, a 3-year-old Lil Baby deep cut surges into the top 10 on Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs chart. Related Lil Baby’s ‘Low Down’ Is a March Madness Winner on TikTok and Streaming 04/06/2023 The rapper’s track “Low Down” races 20-7 on the list…



#kansasstatewildcats #lilbaby #billboard #madnesswinner #tiktok #elite8 #luminate #streamingsongs #hotrapsongs #billboardhot