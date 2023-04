It was close, but five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods made the Masters cut Saturday for the 23rd consecutive time. That ties him with Fred Couples and Gary Player for the tournament’s longest streak. Woods needed Justin Thomas or South Korea’s Sungjae Im to post a bogey (one stroke over par) to…



#tigerwoods #masters #fredcouples #garyplayer #justinthomas #southkoreas #woods #2022masters