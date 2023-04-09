Tiger Woods withdraws before completing 3rd round of Masters

Tiger Woods withdrew from the Masters before the resumption of the third round because of an injury Sunday, ending his streak of completing all 72 holes of every tournament he has played at Augusta National as a professional. The tournament announced about 90 minutes before play began that Woods,…



#tigerwoods #masters #augustanational #woods #fredcouples #garyplayer #augustanationalwoods #brookskoepka #marksteinberg #southernhills