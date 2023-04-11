Inside the world's largest rhino farm, which requires a private army to protect its 2,000 white rhinos, and is now for sale for at least $10 million
A dehorned rhino slowly wakes up after his horn was trimmed at John Hume's Rhino Ranch. Mujahid Safodien/AFP/Getty Images John Hume has been breeding rhinos since 1993 and owns the world's largest rhino farm in South Africa. He fought a global ban on trading rhino horn, which would allow him to…
