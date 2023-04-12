Madonna, Mariah Carey, John Denver Music Added To National Recording Registry; ‘Imagine’, ‘Stairway To Heaven’ Also Make 2023 Cut

Led Zeppelin’s classic-rock standard “Stairway To Heaven,” John Lennon’s peace anthem “Imagine,” Madonna’s 1984 breakthrough album Like A Virgin and John Denver’s signature tune “Take Me Home, Country Roads” are among the works added today to the U.S. National Recording Registry. The Library of…



#ledzeppelin #stairwaytoheaven #johnlennon #avirgin #johndenver #takemehome #libraryofcongress #alliwantfor #supermariobros #handy