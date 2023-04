A group led by billionaire Josh Harris has reached a deal to buy the NFL’s Washington Commanders for $6 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter, in what would be the largest amount ever paid for a US professional sports team. • None Arnault's Wealth Soars to $210 Billion, Leaving…



#joshharris #nfl #washingtoncommanders #leavingmusk #nba #magic #mitchellrales #blackstoneinc #davidblitzer #commanders