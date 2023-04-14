Mike Pompeo announces he is not running for president in 2024 after criticizing Trump last month

Mike Pompeo announces he is not running for president in 2024 after criticizing Trump last month

Upworthy

Published

Then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference to announce the Trump administration's restoration of sanctions on Iran in Washington, DC, on September 21, 2020. AP Photo/Patrick Semansky Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is not running for president in 2024, per ABC News.…

#mikepompeo #trump #iran #washingtondc #apphoto #patricksemansky #abcnews #bretbaier #donaldtrump #pompeo

Full Article