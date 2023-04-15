This is the No. 1 thing all successful couples do, love researchers John and Julie Gottman tell therapist Esther Perel
Published
In a recent interview on her online class platform "Sessions", psychotherapist and bestselling author Ester Perel interviewed renowned clinical psychologists John and Julie Gottman. One of the Gottmans' core focuses is how to make relationships, and love, last. The two have interviewed more than…
#esterperel #juliegottman #gottmans #gottmaninstitute #gottmanlovelab #perel