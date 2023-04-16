Shooting at Alabama teen's birthday party leaves 4 dead, 'multitude of injuries'
Four people have been killed and multiple people injured during a shooting at a birthday party Saturday night in Dadeville, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said. The shooting happened at the birthday party around 10:30 p.m., Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said. There…
