Iowa Republicans voted just before 5 a.m. to roll back child labor laws, letting teens work on packaging lines and serve alcohol

Iowa Republicans voted just before 5 a.m. to roll back child labor laws, letting teens work on packaging lines and serve alcohol

Upworthy

Published

The Iowa bill would allow teens to work longer hours, take jobs on assembly lines, and serve alcohol. Luis Alvarez/Getty Images The Iowa Senate voted just before 5 a.m. to pass a bill that would roll back child labor laws. The bill, if passed by the House, would allow teens to work longer hours…

#iowa #iowasenate #republicans #charliemcclintock #jefftaylor #adriandickey #democrats #desmoinesregister #register #charliewishman

Full Article