Missouri Governor Mike Parson has for the first time publicly chimed in on the shooting of Ralph Yarl, nearly one week after the 16-year-old Black youth was shot and hospitalized after knocking on the wrong door in Kansas City. Andrew Lester, 84, owns the home where Yarl reportedly approached the…



#missouri #mikeparson #ralphyarl #kansascity #andrewlester #claycounty #zacharythompson #lester #parson #kansascitystar