WASHINGTON, April 20 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's nominee for U.S. labor secretary, Julie Su, was attacked by Republican lawmakers as she testified before a Senate panel on Thursday for allegedly dismantling the gig economy and hurting companies such as Uber (UBER.N) and DoorDash (DASH.N)…



#juliesu #doordash #democrats #billcassidy #cassidy #montana #westvirginia #arizona #berniesanders #nanditabose