Jack Harlow Gets Dunked On in ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Remake Trailer
Published
Sinqua Walls and Jack Harlow are Los Angeles streetball hustlers in the official trailer for Hulu’s remake of White Men Can’t Jump. Walls (Friday Night Lights) and rapper Harlow – making his film debut – take over the roles played by Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson, respectively, in the 1992 hit…
