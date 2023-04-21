Vince Staples & Teyana Taylor Join Jack Harlow In New ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Trailer
Vince Staples and Teyana Taylor have joined Jack Harlow in the latest trailer of 'White Men Can't Jump' which arrives on Hulu next month.Full Article
Watch the official new trailer for the Hulu sports drama movie White Men Can't Jump, directed by Calmatic.
Lance Reddick, who died in March, appears in the film alongside Sinqua Walls, Jack Harlow and Teyana Taylor.