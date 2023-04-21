Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly vetoes 4 anti-trans bills as overrides loom
Published
Kansas’ Democratic governor on Thursday vetoed a sweeping set of anti-transgender measures, including a ban on gender-affirming care for children and teens, but Republican lawmakers who pushed them appeared to have the votes to override most of her actions. Gov. Laura Kelly rejected restrictions…
#kansas #laurakelly #legislature #montanahouse #northdakota #justinbrace #transgenderkansas #statehouse #kansassenate #tymasterson