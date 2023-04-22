Halyna Hutchins’ Family Will Sue Alec Baldwin, Despite Criminal Charges Being Dropped
Published
Following confirmation Thursday that Alec Baldwin will no longer face criminal charges in the death of Halyna Hutchins, the family of the Rust cinematographer will press ahead with a civil suit against Baldwin, who was holding the prop gun that fired the bullet killing Hutchins on set in October…
#alecbaldwin #halynahutchins #rust #lawyergloriaallred #hutchins #olgasolovey #anatoliiandrosovych #svetlanazemko #montana #joelsouza