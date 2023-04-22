Sudan army says it will help foreigners leave amid fighting

ViewThe Sudanese army said Saturday it was coordinating efforts to evacuate foreign citizens and diplomats from Sudan on military aircraft, as the bloody fighting that has engulfed the vast African nation entered its second week.
Army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan said he would facilitate the evacuation of American, British,...
