When the world’s greatest distance athletes square off in the London Marathon on Sunday, there will be a battle within a battle, a technological arms race within the race. In the myriad fascinating storylines – a potential women’s world record, Mo Farah’s last dance over 26.2 miles and four of the…



#londonmarathon #mofarahs #nike #eliudkipchoge #buynike #vaporfly #alphafly #boston #kenyan #hellenobiri