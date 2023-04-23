U.S. diplomatic staff and their families evacuated from Sudan as fighting rages

The U.S. military has evacuated U.S. Embassy personnel and their families from Sudan, President Biden announced late Saturday, as the fighting in the capital Khartoum and other cities across the country entered its second week. The big picture: Despite several attempts at a temporary cease-fire…



#usembassy #sudan #khartoum #sudanese #abdulfattahalburhan #rapidsupportforces #rsf #mohammedhamdandagalo #hemedti #embassy