BRICS comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa which represent five major world economies in the Global South. Right from valuing local currencies more to working towards dethroning the U.S. dollar, these nations are together trying to shift the power from the Global North to the…



#brics #brazil #southafrica #globalsouth #globalnorth #fortaleza #newdevelopmentbank #worldbank #worldwarii #ndb