10 Cool New Pop Songs to Get You Through the Week: Rita Ora, Bebe Rexha, Christine and the Queens & More

Looking for some motivation to help power you through the start of another work week? We feel you, and with some stellar new pop tunes, we’ve got you covered. These 10 tracks from artists including Rita Ora featuring Fatboy Slim, Bebe Rexha with Snoop Dogg, Christine and the Queens with 070 Shake…



#ritaora #fatboyslim #beberexha #praisingyouin #kimpetras #nickiminaj #alicedeejays #ritaoras #fatboyslims #praiseyou