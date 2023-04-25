Is Aaron Rodgers the missing piece the New York Jets needed?

ViewIt's been a sad couple days for Cheeseheads, but celebratory for Jets fans. After months of rumors and speculation (and a darkness retreat), New York has finally acquired their star quarterback from the Green Bay Packers. But will Aaron Rodgers be the guy who can finally get the Jets back in playoff contention?
