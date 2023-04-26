Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are publicly wooing recently retired Welsh soccer legend Gareth Bale to come play for Wrexham

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are making an audacious — and very public — bid to entice Gareth Bale out of retirement to play a season at Wrexham. Bale, a Wales great who retired after the World Cup at age 33, offered his congratulations to Wrexham’s celebrity owners following the team’s…



#ryanreynolds #robmcelhenney #wrexham #wales #worldcup #ra #britishopen #standrews #scotland #reynolds