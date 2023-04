A UK company has been set up in the name of one of Vladimir Putin’s top officials in Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine despite him being under sanctions. Volodymyr Saldo, a notorious puppet of the Kremlin in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, is listed as the owner of a UK company registered…



#vladimirputins #russian #ukraine #volodymyrsaldo #kremlin #hattongarden #companieshouse #grainholdingltd #margarethodge #saldo