The Coast Guard Is Searching for a Man Who Fell Overboard on a Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a cruise ship passenger from Australia who went overboard en route to Hawaii, just 500 miles south of Kailua Kona. "Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu received a report from the cruise ship Quantum of the Seas of a man overboard at 11:03 p.m. Tuesday…



#uscoastguard #hawaii #kailuakona #quantumofseasofaman #coastguard #honolulu #brisbane #transpacific #quantum #royalcaribbean