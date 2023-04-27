Pedro Almodovar’s Short Western ‘Strange Way of Life’ Acquired By Sony Pictures Classics

Sony Pictures Classics has acquired worldwide rights to Pedro Almodóvar’s short Western “Strange Way of Life,” excluding the territories of the U.K., France, Belgium, Switzerland, Spain, Italy and Latin America. Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal star in the short that will premiere in official…



#sonypicturesclassics #pedroalmodóvars #strangewayoflife #belgium #switzerland #spain #latinamerica #ethanhawke #pedropascal #cannesfilmfestival