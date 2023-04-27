Sweet Tooth’s villain is willing to kill babies to ‘turn the clock back to 2019’

In Sweet Tooth, Netflix’s post-apocalyptic fable based on Jeff Lemire’s DC Comic of the same name, humanity’s only hope is to reject change, and try, by any means necessary, to recreate life just as it was before “the Great Crumble.” Or at least that’s what the show’s dapper and fascistic…



#sweettooth #netflix #jefflemiresdc #greatcrumble #neilsandilands #jimmickle #polygon #mickle #christianconvery #sweettooths