Scott Greenberg, CEO of the Fox animation studio Bento Box and Fox’s Web3 media and creative technology company Blockchain Creative Labs, is leaving his roles at the company next month. In his place, Brett Coker, former COO of Bento Box, has been named president. He will report to Michael Thorn,…



#scottgreenberg #bentobox #brettcoker #coo #michaelthorn #foxentertainment #melodyhildebrandt #bcl #coker #joelkuwahara